Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 388 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,159,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,311,000 after buying an additional 290,370 shares in the last quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,967,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,561,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,000,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RWR opened at $96.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

