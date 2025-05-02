Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $38,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

