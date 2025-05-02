Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $71.47 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 304.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,936 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 687,971 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $71,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,818,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 431,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.5 %

AEM opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

