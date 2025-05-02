Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $57,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average of $231.40.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.38.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

