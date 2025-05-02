PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204,970 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $70,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.