Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires Shares of 250,777 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of CarMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

