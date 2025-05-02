Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362,619 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.54% of Owens Corning worth $78,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 414,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $51,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,252,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $145.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

