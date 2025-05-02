FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.26 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

