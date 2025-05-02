Westbourne Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 833.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,317,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after buying an additional 260,798 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

DX opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 264.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jones Trading lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

