Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $199,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,277.46.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,008.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,134.86 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,852.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,977.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

