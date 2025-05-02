FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 6,740 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1057 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.