Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 608,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $620.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

