Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Expands By 257.0%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 257.0% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.