Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Grows By 168.4%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 168.4% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.0 days.
Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance
TTBXF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
