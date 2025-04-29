Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 30th

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.
Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 334.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.
Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.19 million, a P/E ratio of 167.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.
About Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
