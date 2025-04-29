Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.