Bank of Ireland Group plc (BIRG) to Issue Dividend of €0.28 on June 10th

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of €0.28 ($0.32) per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
LON BIRG opened at GBX 10.68 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.62. The firm has a market cap of £10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 12.62 ($0.17).
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
