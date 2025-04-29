Quarry LP Acquires 1,017 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 101,700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.21. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

