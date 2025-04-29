Best Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – April 28th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Plug Power are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. 3,700,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,836,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.13.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $445.25. 519,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,207. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.36 and a 200 day moving average of $450.24. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 169,086,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,498,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $929.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

