Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

NYSE:VLRS opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

