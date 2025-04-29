Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Teradyne updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.640 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.4 %

TER opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.38. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,096 shares of company stock worth $335,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

