Douglas Emmett (DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $246.49 million for the quarter. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.480 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.4 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.62%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

