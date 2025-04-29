Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter.
Ovintiv Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OVV opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $53.57.
Ovintiv Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Featured Stories
