Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OVV opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.76.

Read Our Latest Report on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.