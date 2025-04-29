Ricoh (RICOY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $702.32 billion for the quarter.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Ricoh to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.39. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

