Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.610 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.730-6.830 EPS.

CDNS stock opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.77 and its 200-day moving average is $282.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,130 shares of company stock valued at $567,999. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

