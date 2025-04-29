Robert W. Baird Lowers UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $510.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $640.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UNH opened at $420.04 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $412.02 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,473,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 24,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.