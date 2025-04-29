Arkema (ARKAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Arkema to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.

Arkema Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20. Arkema has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $111.13.

Get Arkema alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arkema in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

About Arkema

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.