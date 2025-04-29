California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $107,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $104.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

