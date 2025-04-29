Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 148 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,570,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,533 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

CTAS stock opened at $208.28 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $162.16 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.61 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.