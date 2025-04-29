Alpha Tau Medical’s (DRTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 238.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.93.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
