Alpha Tau Medical’s (DRTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 238.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

