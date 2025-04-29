California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $82,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

