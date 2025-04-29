Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,429,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 151,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.62 per share, for a total transaction of $350,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,464.30. This represents a 23.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,578 shares of company stock worth $795,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $193.03 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

