Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $76,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,703,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE MCK opened at $699.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $609.22.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
