CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $450.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of CACI International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $449.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CACI International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,445,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 91,931.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

