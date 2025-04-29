Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Raises Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 163.2% increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greggs Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 1,864 ($25.04) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,852.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,310.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,657 ($22.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,250 ($43.67).

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($2.02) EPS for the quarter. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greggs will post 142.3763386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($45.95) to GBX 3,250 ($43.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($24.13) per share, for a total transaction of £12,949.16 ($17,397.77). 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

