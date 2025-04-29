Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 559,312 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 966,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,312 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $54,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,545,000 after buying an additional 1,238,300 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,816,000 after buying an additional 785,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,589,000 after buying an additional 781,300 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

