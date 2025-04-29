EnQuest PLC (ENQ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.62 on June 6th

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.19) on Tuesday. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 17 ($0.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.27. The firm has a market cap of £320.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday, March 31st.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

