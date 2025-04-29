Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 621.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,664 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Lamb Weston worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

LW opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.