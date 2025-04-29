273,352 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,562,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 10.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.70.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

