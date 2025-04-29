Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.950-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

