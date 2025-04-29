Electronic Arts (EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Electronic Arts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.760-1.170 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,740 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electronic Arts stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.22.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

