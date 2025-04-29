Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

CBU stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.93. 39,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $73.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

