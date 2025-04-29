Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.74%.

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

EPOKY stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dnb Nor Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

