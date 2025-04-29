Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 7,548 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $296,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.90.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total transaction of $2,454,819.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,192,771.20. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,513 shares of company stock worth $65,866,506. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $229.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.92. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

