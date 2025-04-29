David P. Heintzman Sells 3,419 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $255,433.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,566.21. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.77. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

