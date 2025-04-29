Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Grows By 101.4%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.0 days.
u-blox Price Performance
UBLXF stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. u-blox has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $112.00.
