Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Grows By 101.4%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.0 days.

u-blox Price Performance

UBLXF stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. u-blox has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

