Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 21.8% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 249,641,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 46,157,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £949,320.10, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.25.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

