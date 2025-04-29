Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $892.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -2.84.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $526,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 18.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

