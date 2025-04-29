Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading 14.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 506,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 113,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$13.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.