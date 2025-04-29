Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,428 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $27,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $225.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average of $192.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $229.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

